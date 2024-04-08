In a resolute stance against the use of derogatory language in politics, BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council) Chief Pramod Boro has condemned recent remarks made by former Bodoland People's Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary. The rebuke comes in response to Mohilary's disparaging comments concerning Chandan Brahma.

At a gathering of UPPL (United People's Party Liberal) workers in Dangal village, Chirang district, Pramod Boro stated the need for respectful discourse in political exchanges. He labeled Mohilary's comments as "unfortunate" and asserted that such language has no place in the realm of governance and public service.