Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro inaugurated the Eri Silk Spinning Plant at the Integrated Textile Park in Kharuajan, Mushalpur, in Assam's Baksa district on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art facility, established by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) at a cost of Rs 14.92 crore, is the largest of its kind in the region.

The plant, spanning 12,916 sq. ft., features 960 ring frame spindles and has a production capacity of 450 kilograms of Eri silk yarn per day. It aims to boost the rural economy and create sustainable employment opportunities, particularly for women traditionally engaged in Eri silk cultivation.

Speaking at the inauguration, Pramod Boro highlighted the significance of the project in strengthening the local economy. "Our economy will thrive when we have enough industries," he said, urging collective efforts to ensure the plant's success. He also addressed concerns about youth migration for employment, emphasizing the need to create local opportunities to retain talent within the region.

Boro acknowledged challenges in cocoon rearing and the shortage of machinery to meet growing demands but stressed the importance of integrating modern technology to address these issues. He expressed optimism about the project's role in providing direct and indirect employment, fostering development across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Bidyut Bikash Rajkonwar, DGM (Marketing) and COO of the Eri Silk Spinning Mill, noted in his welcome address that the plant has already employed 22 individuals, with 54% belonging to the Boro community. "The facility is expected to provide direct employment to 375 individuals and indirect livelihoods to around 50,000 households," he said, thanking NEHHDC and the BTR administration for their support in establishing the plant.

The inauguration event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Bhupen Boro, MLA of Barama; Rakesh Brahma, EM, BTR; Dhananjay Basumatary, EM, BTR; Daobaisa Boro, EM, BTR; Raktim Buragohain, Secretary, Handloom & Textile, BTC; PVSLN Murthy, CMD of NEDFi and Managing Director of NEHHDC, and Brigadier (Retd.) RK Singh.