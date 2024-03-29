Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro from Assam is set to file a defamation suit against the Congress party over an alleged fake social media post.

The details of the alleged post have not been disclosed yet.

Boro's decision to take legal action comes in the wake of his strong disapproval of the purported post.

The Congress party has not yet responded to these allegations.

Earlier on March 27, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) chief and CEM of Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro, filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress party.



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The complaint follows an incident where a few Twitter handles, allegedly linked to the Congress party, used Boro's name in a viral social media photo.

The photo depicted a former UPPL individual sleeping on a bed stacked with money.

Boro expressed his shock at the Congress party's 'irresponsible' behaviour and their alleged failure to verify the authenticity of the photo before sharing it.

He says, "I am shocked at how irresponsible Congress and its leaders are. They don't even have time to check and verify whether it is real news or not, whether it is coming from some authentic sources or not. So how are they doing their politics at the national level? I am very surprised. So I condemn their behaviour and attitude. I am going to file an FIR against them and I have already complained to the Election Commission to take action against them..."