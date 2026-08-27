Assam: BTC declares local holiday in five districts following demise of deputy speaker Bijit Gwra Narzary

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has declared August 27 as a local holiday in five districts following the sudden demise of Bijit Gwra Narzary, Deputy Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA).

According to a notification issued by the BTC General Administration Department, the holiday will be observed in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

The holiday will apply to offices of departments entrusted to the BTC, including the offices of the Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) functioning under the BTC.

However, the order exempts schools, colleges and examination centres from the holiday. Students and staff engaged in examination-related duties, as well as personnel involved in Census duties, will also be required to continue their assigned responsibilities.

As a mark of respect to the late deputy speaker, the BTC has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast on August 27 and 28.

The directive will apply to all government offices, educational institutions and other establishments where the National Flag is ordinarily flown.

Narzary’s sudden death has prompted the BTC administration to observe the local holiday and the two-day half-mast protocol in his memory.