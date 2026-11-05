The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has declared November 9, 2026, as a local holiday on the occasion of Diwali in all five districts under its jurisdiction.

According to an official notification issued by the BTC General Administration Department on November 3, the holiday will be applicable to all departments under the Bodoland Territorial Council in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts.

However, offices and institutions associated with emergency and essential services, as well as those engaged in examination duties, will remain exempt from the holiday.

The notification was issued by the Additional Principal Secretary of the Bodoland Territorial Council, with instructions to district administrations and concerned departments to take necessary action and ensure wide publicity.