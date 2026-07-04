Assam: BTC Executive Council approves vigilance panel to strengthen transparency and accountability

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has announced a series of key administrative and welfare measures, including the constitution of a dedicated vigilance body to monitor corruption and irregularities across its departments.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Executive Council (EC) chaired by BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary at the BTC Secretariat on Saturday, July 4.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mohilary said the BTC would constitute a 'BTC Chief Vigilance and Monitoring Committee' to maintain strict oversight over allegations of corruption, bribery and administrative irregularities in various departments under the council.

The committee will also examine complaints related to government officials and employees failing to attend offices on time and other lapses in official functioning. It will carry out regular inspections, monitoring and reviews of departmental activities to ensure greater transparency, accountability and efficient service delivery.

According to the BTC Chief, the proposed committee will function on the lines of the vigilance mechanism adopted by the Assam Government and is aimed at strengthening institutional oversight within the council's administrative framework.

The Executive Council also approved a one-time compensation package for landowners whose land has been acquired by the government at Malgaon. Under the approved package, owners of patta (registered) land will receive compensation of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, while owners of khas (government) land will receive Rs 2.5 lakh each.

In another significant decision, Mohilary announced that journalists working in the BTC region would be extended the benefits and welfare schemes currently available to journalists under the Assam Government.

The decisions are part of the BTC's efforts to enhance administrative accountability, improve governance and extend welfare support to eligible stakeholders across the region.