A significant conflict has emerged between BTC Executive Member (EM) Arup Kumar Dey and the All BTC Minority Students' Union (ABMSU) following a violent clash over a land dispute on June 7.

The ABMSU has accused Dey of inciting the violence, claiming he encouraged individuals to attack during the altercation.

"All proof is in hand, so we demand an inquiry into the matter," stated Joydul Islam, ABMSU Centre General Secretary, at a press conference on Tuesday.

The organization has also criticized Dey for his inflammatory statements, alleging that he intended to provoke Hindu-Muslim tensions in the area. Dey reportedly claimed that Bangladeshi immigrants had attacked Hindu residents, a statement that the ABMSU described as highly disgraceful and harmful.

In light of the incident and subsequent accusations, an FIR has been registered at Fakiragram Police Station against Arup Kumar Dey. The situation remains tense, with the community awaiting further investigation.

Authorities are being urged to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry to prevent further escalation and ensure justice is served. The community is on edge as it anticipates the next steps in resolving this conflict.