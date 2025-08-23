Assam: BTC government cancels holidays on August 23 and 25 ahead of elections

In a move aimed at ensuring smooth administrative functioning during the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the BTC government has directed all offices under its jurisdiction to remain open on August 23 and 25.



According to the official order issued by the administration, the decision has been taken “in view of the forthcoming BTC Election 2025 and in the interest of public service.” The directive applies to the BTC/BTCLA Secretariat in Kokrajhar as well as all subordinate offices across the council region.



The order further emphasizes that employees with pending departmental work must attend office on the specified dates. As a result, staff members will not be able to avail holidays on August 23 and 25.