To rekindle the love for reading among students and the general public, the Department of Library Services under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) launched the "Bodoland Reading Week" on Tuesday. The event, running from September 10th to 17th, 2024, was inaugurated by Dr. Nilut Swargiary, BTC Executive Member for Information & Public Relations, PHED, Library Services, and Indigenous Faith, at the District Library in Dimalgaon.

Dr. Swargiary, in his address, urged students to cultivate regular reading habits and make use of public libraries. The initiative, spearheaded by BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Shri Pramod Boro, aims to strengthen reading habits, particularly among the youth in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Expressing concern over the diminishing interest in reading, CEM Pramod Boro emphasized the importance of reviving this culture, stressing that district libraries would be made more accessible to both students and the general public.

Dr. Adaram Basumatary, Principal of Girls College, Kokrajhar, highlighted the role of reading in personal development and career success, urging students to maximize library resources.