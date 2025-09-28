Assam: BTC government swearing-in postponed to October 5 due to Puja festivities

The new Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government will be sworn in on October 5, with the oath-taking ceremony rescheduled to accommodate Durga Puja festivities across the region.



Originally planned earlier, the swearing-in was postponed by two days after discussions between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya. Officials stated that with the immersion of Goddess Durga falling on October 3, the decision was made to avoid a clash between cultural celebrations and political events.



BTC leader Hagrama Mohilary, who recently met Chief Minister Sarma, held extensive talks on administrative challenges and governance gaps in the council. While no final decisions were announced, both leaders are expected to reconvene after the swearing-in for further deliberations.



Mohilary was accompanied by senior leaders including Durga Das Boro, Rihon Daimary, and Rabiram Narzary, reflecting a united leadership front ahead of the transition. Discussions also centered on development priorities, resource allocation, and improving administrative efficiency in Bodoland.



Officials noted that the rescheduled oath-taking marks not only the beginning of a new political phase in Bodoland but also underlines the effort to balance cultural sensitivities with governance needs. The incoming BTC government is expected to prioritize stability, accelerate development initiatives, and address governance concerns raised in recent months.