In a significant step towards promoting environmental sustainability, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has launched the Green Bodoland Mission scheme.

This initiative aims to maintain and enhance the greenery in the Bodoland area.

During the World Environment Day Observation, jointly held at the BTC Secretariat complex, BTC Legislative Assembly Speaker Katiram Boro announced the mission.

Katiram Boro stated that as part of the mission, the BTC government has committed to allocating two per cent of its budget in every financial cycle specifically for this cause. This budgetary commitment underscores the council's dedication to fostering an evergreen environment and combating the adverse effects of climate change.



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The BTC government planted a large number of trees at Kokrajhar Medical College and Nursing College on the eve of the World Environment Day Observation.

"The Green Bodoland Mission" will encompass various activities, including large-scale tree plantation drives, the establishment of green belts, and community-based ecological projects. The scheme is designed not only to preserve the existing green cover but also to expand it, ensuring a healthier and more sustainable environment for future generations.

The BTC government’s initiative is expected to bring about significant positive changes in the region's ecological balance, contributing to the overall well-being of its residents and biodiversity.