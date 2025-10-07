Assam: BTC Legislative assembly session to convene on October 9 in Kokrajhar

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, has officially summoned the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Legislative Assembly, led by Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary, to convene at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The session will take place at the Council Assembly House, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar.

According to the official notification, the Governor issued the order under clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, which grants the Governor the authority to summon the Legislative Assembly from time to time.

The forthcoming session is expected to deliberate on key administrative, developmental, and policy matters concerning the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary assumed office as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Sunday, October 5, following his party’s commanding victory in the recent council elections.



Also read: Assam: Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF to take oath as Bodoland council government today

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Bodoland Secretariat Field in Assam’s Kokrajhar district amid persistent rain. Former minister Rihon Daimary was sworn in as the Deputy CEM during the same event.

The BPF secured a clear mandate, winning 28 of the 40 BTC seats to reclaim control of the autonomous body that governs the Bodoland Territorial Region — covering Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts.

The ceremony was attended by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several cabinet ministers, and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma from Tripura, marking a significant political moment for the region.