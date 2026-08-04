Assam: BTC Secretariat begins Census 2027 self-enumeration drive with training programme

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat on August 4 organised a Self-Enumeration Training Programme at the BTC Legislative Assembly Auditorium Hall in Kokrajhar to strengthen preparedness for Census 2027. A Self-Enumeration Help Desk was also established at the BTC Secretariat to assist officers, employees and the public with the online census process.

The programme, organised by the General Administration Department (GAD), BTC, in association with the Deputy Commissioner's office, Kokrajhar, was attended by Additional Principal Secretary Pranjit Kumar Wary, Secretaries Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, Pallavi Kachary, Karmadev Brahma and Wilburn Daimary, Joint Secretaries Benu Muchahary and Antaripa Daimary, along with other senior officials and staff members of the BTC Secretariat and BTC Legislative Assembly.

A total of 144 officers and employees participated in the training session.

During the programme, two master trainers conducted an awareness-cum-training session on the online self-enumeration process, explaining the procedures and guidelines to be followed under the Census 2027 exercise. Participants were informed that the self-enumeration facility will remain available from August 2 to August 16, 2026.

Addressing the gathering, Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, Secretary of the General Administration Department, BTC, said the government is committed to ensuring the successful implementation of Census 2027 through coordinated efforts and active public participation.

He urged all eligible citizens to complete their self-enumeration within the stipulated period and stressed the importance of close coordination among departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the census exercise.