Assam: BTC to introduce fingerprint-based intelligence testing for students

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is introducing a set of major education reforms aimed at personalising learning and improving student well-being across its region. At the heart of the new initiatives is the implementation of the Dermatoglyphics Multiple Intelligence Test (DMIT), which analyses fingerprints to identify students’ innate strengths and learning styles.

The DMIT programme will be rolled out for students from Class 5 to Class 12 and is designed to give both educators and parents deeper insights into a child's potential.

Welson Hasda, Executive Member in charge of Education, announced the decision during a press briefing at the Bodoland Guest House in Kokrajhar on Thursday.

“This initiative has been undertaken to better understand the abilities of our students and to support parents in guiding their children’s educational journey,” Hasda said.

The BTC Education Department is also making yoga compulsory across all colleges in the region. The move is intended to promote both mental and physical health among students, aligning with a growing national focus on holistic education.

In another key measure, the council is introducing a group insurance policy covering Rs 5 lakh for every student in higher education institutions. This is meant to provide financial protection in the case of medical emergencies or other unforeseen events.

“These measures reflect our commitment to ensuring both the physical and mental well-being of our students,” Hasda added. “The BTC government is determined to take meaningful steps to prepare students for a healthy, secure, and successful future.”

Officials said all three initiatives—the DMIT testing, compulsory yoga, and student insurance—will be implemented in phases and are expected to reach all educational institutions under the BTC jurisdiction.