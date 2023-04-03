Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro ceremonially handed over the Ex-Gratia Grants of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 201 Martyrs of the Bodoland Movement on April 3.

The event was held as per the clauses enshrined in the historic Bodo Peace Accord 2020 at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar.

With this, the distribution marks Phase 2 of the distribution of ex-gratia grants to the martyrs' families.

Also Read: All Assam Students' Union and BTR government meet to discuss key issues in Bodo heartland

The families of 40 martyrs were handed their ex-gratia grants in Phase 1 by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) government in Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) had a meeting on March 22 to discuss key issues in the Bodo heartland. Pramod Boro, the BTR chief, spoke exclusively to India Today NE and shared his thoughts on the meeting and the issues discussed.

During the meeting, the AASU delegation submitted a memorandum of issues to the BTR government. Pramod Boro expressed his gratitude to AASU for sharing different issues and assured them that the government is already taking a proactive role in resolving the issues of not only the Bodo but all societies of the BTR region. He acknowledged the commitment of AASU towards the people of Assam and thanked them for their contribution.

Pramod Boro stated that the BTR government is very clear about its motives and is doing what needs to be done to uplift society. He urged all students' unions and social organizations to help the government and exchange problems people are facing so that they can be resolved on a priority basis. The meeting was positive and sets a good example of dialogue and collaboration between the government and students' unions for the betterment of the BTR region.