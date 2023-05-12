BTR Chief Pramod Boro on May 12 chaired a Constituency Visit Programme & Public Hearing at No. 5 Soraibil BTC Constituency at the Soraibil Community Hall to review the developmental progress of the constituency and the welfare of the citizens.

During the programme, Boro emphasized that good governance has been prioritized at all levels of the government, greatly boosting the growth of BTR. He further added that through innovative initiatives and schemes, the government is tirelessly working towards the holistic development of the region.

Boro also addressed the development gap among the 40 constituencies of the region, saying that the government planned to address the issue last year but couldn't due to several schedules. However, they started with the Tamulpur constituency last year and have now started to listen to people's grievances and to address the developmental gaps.

"We have directed all the officers of the education department to work in the field. I will come to Gossaigaon after a month, and if I find negligence from any of the education department employees, strict action will be taken against them," Boro added.

Boro also brought the officers to see the work at the ground and grassroots level, taking a review from the public. He found that many of the schemes were being completed but not yet started. If any of the constructors or officers are found guilty, strict action will be taken against them.

"We have not seen many issues in the health sector, but in the education sector, we visited one school and found out that there were only half of the students, and the teacher was drunk. The teacher was given a warning," said Boro.