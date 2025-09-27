Assam BTR election 2025: Pramod Boro loses ground, Hagrama Mohilary makes a stunning comeback

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has witnessed a dramatic political turnaround with the return of Hagrama Mohilary and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) to power. Securing a majority of seats, the BPF is now set to form the next BTC government, marking the revival of Mohilary’s leadership after five years in the wilderness.

This electoral comeback is more than just a numbers game; it is deeply rooted in questions of trust, identity, and self-rule that dominate the political consciousness of Bodoland.

In 2020, hopes soared with the signing of the BTR Accord, as Pramod Boro and his United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), backed by the BJP, unseated Hagrama’s 15-year rule. Boro was hailed as the face of a new Bodoland, entrusted with safeguarding autonomy and implementing the accord.

However, five years on, disillusionment has set in. Less than half of the BTR Accord’s provisions have been implemented, and voters feel autonomy has eroded. Decisions once made in Kokrajhar are now perceived as being dictated from Dispur and Delhi. Critics accused Boro of aligning too closely with the BJP, with many in Bodoland questioning whether he was still a regional leader or merely a spokesperson for the saffron party.

Despite allegations of corruption in his earlier tenure, Hagrama Mohilary’s reputation as a protector of Bodoland’s autonomy struck a chord with voters. His campaign, centered on restoring dignity and safeguarding decision-making power within the region, drew massive support.

Contrasting UPPL’s development-driven narrative, BPF’s campaign leaned on emotional appeal — emphasizing identity, land security, and autonomy. Mohilary’s prediction of securing 25 seats proved accurate, showcasing both his confidence and his enduring grassroots influence.

Land allocation to corporate projects and growing fears of outsiders gaining access to Bodo land deepened public resentment. For many, it was not merely a political concern but a battle for cultural and territorial survival.

The BTC result is expected to have ripple effects beyond Bodoland, potentially reshaping dynamics in other autonomous councils across Assam and influencing the 2026 Assembly elections. While the BJP held its ground, it could not salvage UPPL’s fortunes, and Congress remained irrelevant in the Bodo political sphere.

For Pramod Boro, the setback is significant. From winning 12 seats in 2020, UPPL has struggled to stay relevant, while BPF’s resurgence signals a decisive shift in voter sentiment.