Welcoming the New Year, the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) board government declared on December 28 the provincialization of 10 colleges and announced the provincialization of jobs for 259 teaching staff.

The announcement was made by BTR government spokesman Wilson Hasda during a press conference, where he outlined the key developments that will reshape the educational landscape of BTR. Among the 10 colleges slated for provincialization are Tamulpur College, Musalpur College, Tamulpur Degree College, Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma College, Dimakuchi College, Borobazar College, Bhergaon College, Zamduar College, Koklabari Chapaguri College and Runikhata College.

The provincialization process extends beyond colleges to include the jobs of 259 teaching staff. Out of this number, 79 are staff professors, 65 tutors, 108 non-teaching staff, and seven office staff (tutors).

Additionally, the BTR government has revealed plans to initiate the recruitment process for 1216 teachers in primary and middle English schools across BTR.

In a parallel development, the responsibilities of district commissioners have undergone a shift. Wilson Hasda also announced that district commissioners will no longer be tasked with monitoring and overseeing development projects of 16 departments in BTR. This adjustment is part of broader administrative reforms aimed at streamlining governance and enhancing project management efficiency.