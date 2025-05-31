The Government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam felicitated 165 Bodo folk artistes and musicians who showcased the rich heritage of Bagurumba and other Bodo traditional dances at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi between 1955 and 1986.

The felicitation ceremony, held at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar, was organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, BTR, in collaboration with the Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA) and the BTR Boro Radio and Television Artistes Association.

Each honoured artiste received a traditional Aronai, Endi shawl, memento, and a cash award of Rs 50,000. Among the 165 artistes, 45 have passed away, while 120 are still alive.

Assam Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who graced the event as the Chief Guest, praised the BTR Government’s initiative. Dass urged other autonomous councils to take similar steps to honour artists who have represented the state at national and international platforms.

BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro expressed deep gratitude to the artistes for taking Bodo culture to a national stage and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to 12 cultural clubs that had participated in the Republic Day performances during that period.

Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Bodo Sahitya Sabha President Dr. Surath Narzary, and other dignitaries were among those present.