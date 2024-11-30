A delegation from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), led by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro, met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday. The delegation highlighted the active participation of BTR youth in various programs and recruitment drives conducted by the Indian Armed Forces.

During the meeting, the leaders submitted a memorandum to the Defence Minister, proposing the establishment of a special regiment, the "Territorial Army Home and Hearth Battalion," exclusively for the BTR region. They emphasized that this initiative would serve as a significant step toward encouraging and inspiring the youth of BTR to join the defense forces and contribute to national security.

Pramod Boro underscored that such a regiment would not only support the aspirations of the region’s youth but also strengthen their sense of belonging and service to the nation.

The proposal aims to create a robust platform for regional youth to actively engage in national defense while also addressing employment opportunities in the region. MP Jayonta Basumatary, BTR EM Wilson Hasda, and MCLA Madhab Chetry accompanied the delegation.

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