Coming down heavily on Bodoland People's Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary, Lawrence Islary on January 24 slammed Mohilary and made big allegations of corruption and fund misutilisation against the former BTC chief.



Islary said that ﻿crore of funds sanctioned for the development of Bodoland during Hagrama's tenure over half was misused.

He said that massive anomalies were found in various departments following the conduct of an audit by the new council.

He further alleged that most of the funds meant for the development of BTR region was allegedly misused by Hagrama Mohilary.

Islary also alleged that funds from Central Packages were diverted and hence misused during the rule of the BPF-led government in BTC and added that investigation on the corruption and irregularities is going on and he will be exposed soon.



Earlier , Bodoland Territorial Region ( BTR ) chief Pramod Boro alleged that his predecessor Hagrama Mohilary has siphoned off Rs 2300 crore from the council’s exchequer and owns property in different parts of the country.

Responding to the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief’s allegation that Boro has property in New Delhi and Guwahati, the BTC chief executive member said: “If Hagrama Mohilary can show my property in Delhi or Guwahati, I am ready to go to jail myself leaving aside election campaigning. But, if I can find out the undeclared property of Hagrama Mohilary, he should make it clear if he is ready to go to jail.”

“I dare Hagrama Mohilary to declare his assets, such hotels and businesses he has owned ruling BTC for 17 years ... His words have no value anymore. He cheated the people, is involved in corruption and misappropriated Rs 2300 crore. He has bought hotel, crusher machine and started a whole lot of businesses. I don’t want to say all these. But, since wants me to say all these, I have started calling him a trader from today, the biggest trader of Bodoland.