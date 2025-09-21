Assam BTR polls: Police personnel on election duty dies in Chirang

A police jawan deployed for election duty during the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls died in Chirang district on Sunday, September 21.



The deceased has been identified as Havildar Gopika Chakraborty (55) of the 4th Battalion of Assam Police, based in Guwahati.



According to officials, Chakraborty, who had reached Kajalgaon for election duty, had suddenly taken ill on Friday night. On Saturday afternoon, while performing his duty, he collapsed. Colleagues rushed him to the JSB Civil Hospital in Kajalgaon, but despite the doctors’ efforts, he was declared dead during treatment.



Authorities are yet to provide details on the exact cause of death. His passing has cast a shadow over the election preparations, with colleagues and officials expressing deep grief at the loss.