The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), on June 28, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Women and Child Development Department, and Shishu Sarothi Centre for Rehabilitation and Training to empower differently-abled youth.

The event took place at the BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar, in the presence of BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro, as part of the Vibrant BTR Budget for the financial year 2024-2025.

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BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro emphasised the importance of this initiative in facilitating the empowerment of BTR’s specially abled youth. He further said that it will enable them to build productive and dignified futures for themselves.

The MoU aims to establish a residential training program at ITI Dhauliguri in Kokrajhar, which will offer courses such as Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), multimedia, secretarial practice, and other vocational training specifically designed for disabled youth in BTR.

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The initiative plans to expand these offerings to all ITIs in BTR.

As per information, this collaboration will provide technical guidance to improve District Early Intervention Centres and other educational institutions, ensuring a dignified and productive future for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and Children with Special Needs (CWNs).