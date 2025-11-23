Assam: Buddhist groups unite in condemnation after monk found dead in Margherita monastery

In a tragic incident that has stunned Buddhist followers across Assam and the Northeast, the lifeless body of Venerable Indrabonsho Bhikkhu, the 55-year-old chief monk of Inthem Mungong Buddha Vihar, was discovered inside his residential quarters on Saturday, November 22 evening.

Police from Pengree and officials of the Margherita co-district administration recovered a blood-stained axe near the scene, indicating a brutal attack. A murder case has been registered, and forensic teams have launched an investigation to determine the motive and identify the perpetrators.

The Inthem Mungong Buddha Vihar monastery, situated about 20 kilometres from Margherita town in the scenic but remote hills of the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency in Tinsukia district, has now become the center of a region-wide outpouring of grief.

Venerable Indrabonsho Bhikkhu, born Bidyadhar Singpho in Pohukotia village, Titabar (Jorhat district), was a respected Buddhist scholar with a Master’s degree from Nalanda University. He ordained into the monastic order and dedicated his life to spreading the teachings of the Buddha. Since arriving at Inthem Mungong Buddha Vihar in 2023, he had been guiding the local Sangha and promoting education, compassion, and non-violence among villagers.

The news of his sudden and violent death has deeply shocked devotees. “This is not just the murder of a monk; it is an attack on peace itself,” said Pallab Shyam Wailung, General Secretary of the Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee (TADCDC). “The Buddhist community is known for its gentleness and love for nature. Such barbarity wounds the soul of every peace-loving person in the region.”

Wailung further alleged a pattern of targeted killings in the area, recalling the unresolved murders of social workers Prasanna Turung, Komai Turung, Tukhin Tikhak, and Gamrin Maket. He urged authorities to ensure justice, warning that Buddhist monks and peace workers have become “soft targets” amid deteriorating law and order. The TADCDC has appealed to Assam Chief Minister and Home Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the immediate arrest of those responsible and demanded the strictest punishment, including capital penalty.

In a rare display of unity, Buddhist organisations across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh — including the Purbanchal Bhikkhu Sangha, Purvanchal Buddha Samity, All Assam Buddhist Association, and several student and welfare groups — have unanimously condemned the killing. Both Theravada and Mahayana followers have called for swift justice and stronger protection measures for monks and monasteries.

Following the incident, thousands of devotees gathered across districts in candlelight vigils, praying silently for the monk’s soul. The flickering lights from Inthem Mungong Buddha Vihar symbolised a collective mourning for a teacher who dedicated his life to peace, now lost to an act of abhorrent violence.

As forensic experts continue their investigation, the community waits in grief and hope — seeking not only justice for Ven. Indrabonsho Bhikkhu but renewed assurance that the sanctuaries of peace he nurtured will remain protected.