The Federation of Barua Buddhist Welfare Association of Assam (FBBWAA) has strongly condemned the Bihar Police’s actions on February 28 at Bodh Gaya, where Buddhist monks staging a hunger strike were allegedly forcefully removed.

In a press statement, FBBWAA President Subash Baruah and Secretary General Sibu Talukdar criticized the police intervention, describing it as an act of "cowardice and inhumanity." They emphasized that Bodh Gaya, where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, is one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Buddhists worldwide.

According to Talukdar, Buddhist monks from across the country had been peacefully demonstrating at the Mahabodhi Mahavihara in Bodh Gaya since February 12. The protest aimed to press for the repeal of the Bodh Gaya Temple Act of 1949 and amendments to the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Act, which the community argues limits their authority over the shrine.

He further alleged that despite Bodh Gaya’s religious significance to Buddhists, the shrine remains under the control of Hindu Brahmins, a matter that has long been a point of contention.

Denouncing the forceful eviction of the monks, the FBBWAA urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Union Home Minister to take immediate action against the police officials involved. The organization reiterated its demand for the complete transfer of Bodh Gaya Temple’s administration and control to the Buddhist community.