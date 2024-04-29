The Kamrup Election District organized a novel and impactful voter awareness initiative known as the 'Buddy Voter' programme. This pioneering endeavor, a part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign, unfolded in the vibrant Nagarbera locality of the district on Monday, aiming to invigorate and facilitate new voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections slated for May 7.

Spearheaded by District Election Officer Keerthi Jalli, the Buddy Voter programme embodies a spirit of mentorship and camaraderie. Young voters, having cast their ballots for the first time in the preceding Legislative Assembly Election, took on the role of mentors, adorning first-time voters with symbolic "Buddy bands" reminiscent of the traditional Rakhi ritual. These bands serve as a pledge from seniors to juniors, promising support and guidance throughout the electoral process.

Held at Bimala Prasad Chaliha College in Nagarbera, under the auspices of Chamaria LAC, the initiative saw enthusiastic participation from approximately 200 first-time voters, alongside their counterparts from the previous Assembly election. The core objective behind this innovative programme is to empower last year's new voters to act as mentors, sharing their voting experiences and insights with this year's first-time voters, thereby demystifying the electoral process and alleviating any apprehensions.

Speaking about the initiative, District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli emphasized the significance of leveraging intergenerational bonds to foster a culture of voter participation and civic responsibility. She underscored the importance of young adults serving as mentors, ensuring that the legacy of democratic participation is passed on to successive generations.

The Buddy Voter programme received a resounding endorsement from various stakeholders, including Additional District Commissioner Debashish Goswami, who exhorted young voters to exercise their franchise with zeal and enthusiasm. College students, enthralled by the interactive session, expressed their eagerness to partake in the electoral process, buoyed by the support of their peers and mentors.

Dr. Kamal Chandra Pathak, Principal of Bimala Prasad Chaliha College, lauded the initiative for fostering intergenerational bonds and nurturing a sense of camaraderie among students. He affirmed the college's commitment to ensuring the success of the programme, which promises to strengthen the fabric of democracy in the region.

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the Buddy Voter programme stands as a testament to the power of mentorship and community engagement in nurturing an informed and participatory electorate. With the support of local authorities and educational institutions, initiatives like these are poised to empower and inspire future generations of voters, laying the foundation for a robust and inclusive democracy.

The programme was graced by the presence of dignitaries, including Boko Circle Officer (A) Soma Roy, Inspector of Schools Tapan Kalita, and District Social Welfare Officer Bhupen Bhattacharyya, among others.