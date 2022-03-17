Here are some key points from Assam Budget 2022
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Assam
Ajanta Neog, the finance minister of Assam, presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 to the state legislative assembly on Wednesday. Infrastructure, connectivity, and health are among the many development proposals.
The key points of the Assam Budget 2022 are mentioned below:
- 770 crore sanctioned in water transport development system
- Special bus service to pilgrimage sites
- Two projects each at the birthplace of Sankar Madhav
- Money for repairs at Maniram Dewan's tomb in Sinamore
- Allocation of money for several Satras
- Employment of one lakh unemployed
- 930 appointments made in education department, 1157 posts filled up out of one lakh posts
- Formation of Commission for Unemployment Establishment
- 125 crore sanctioned for development of five communities
- Tai Ahom Maran mat ka chutiya coach rajvanshi on the list
- Provision for re-amendment of Assam Land Policy 2019
- The survey under Mission Vasundhara will be less completed
- Grant of Rs. 10000 to PEG student
- Scooty to all the students who passed with first division in Hs
- 810 cr. sanctioned and free textbook system for Pragyan Bharati Scheme
- 10 crore stake for development of agricultural forest
- Special package announced for Kaziranga Park
- Ayurvedic Institute at Palashbari Dudhnai
- Seven hospitals to be ready by May
- Guwahati IIT campus super speciality hospital
- Provision of portal name for pension r for achievement
- Construction of seven Cancer Hospitals in Phase I
- Magaria bonus for employees increased to 3 per cent
- Six new universities to be set up
- Govt focus on expanding devp of rural areas
- Three new English colleges at cost of 54 cr each
- Focus on health infrastructure in Assam
Capital expenditure increased to rs. 14,360 cr
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