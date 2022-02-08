Assam Budget 2022-23 to be around 1 Lakh Crore: CM
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Assam CM
GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today informed that the upcoming Assam State Budget
is expected to be around Rs 1 lakh crore.
Sarma further stated that all expenses for proposed urbanisation including infrastructure development in the districts and small towns will be included in the project.
The State Budget will be tabled by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on March 16
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