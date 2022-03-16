Ajanta Neog, the finance minister of Assam, presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday. There are numerous development proposals in a variety of fields, including infrastructure, connectivity, and health. It is been announced that scooters will be provided to all the students who received first divisions in Higher Secondary exam.

Continuation of Pragyan Bharati scheme with free textbooks, hostel mess dues waiver, admission fee waiver for BPL students, scooters to meritorious students, Rs 10,000 mobility grant to girls, education loan under Abhinandan and Anundoram Barooah Award.

Proposal to set up three new medical colleges at Sivasagar, Karimganj & Goalpara, along with a super-specialty hospital at IIT Guwahati. Construction of medical colleges at Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Golaghat & Tamulpur to start this year.

Sibsagar College, Kokrajhar Government College, Bongaigaon College, Jagannath Barooah College, North Lakhimpur College, Handique Girls’ College & Nagaon College to be elevated into universities.

Chief Minister Assam ( @CMOfficeAssam) tweeted, "NIDA Fund of ₹50 cr each to Majuli University, Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhattadev University, Madhabdev University, Birangana Sati Sadhini State University and Aniruddhadev Sports University."