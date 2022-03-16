Assam Budget 2022: Scooters to be provided to all students who get first division in higher secondary
Ajanta Neog, the finance minister of Assam, presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday. There are numerous development proposals in a variety of fields, including infrastructure, connectivity, and health. It is been announced that scooters will be provided to all the students who received first divisions in Higher Secondary exam.
Continuation of Pragyan Bharati scheme with free textbooks, hostel mess dues waiver, admission fee waiver for BPL students, scooters to meritorious students, Rs 10,000 mobility grant to girls, education loan under Abhinandan and Anundoram Barooah Award.
Proposal to set up three new medical colleges at Sivasagar, Karimganj & Goalpara, along with a super-specialty hospital at IIT Guwahati. Construction of medical colleges at Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Golaghat & Tamulpur to start this year.
Sibsagar College, Kokrajhar Government College, Bongaigaon College, Jagannath Barooah College, North Lakhimpur College, Handique Girls’ College & Nagaon College to be elevated into universities.
To augment education facilities, 436 schools in tea garden areas to be brought under the ambit of State Govt. 117 Model High Schools in gardens to be made operational from 10 May 2022.
Taking to his twitter handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Development of the tea tribes is crucial for our state's overall development. Happy about the allocations inclass="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0"> for improvement of education, skill, water supply etc., in tea garden areas".
Seven more cancer hospitals will be built in Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, and Darrang between 2022 and 2023. For Rs 15 crore, the State Cancer Institute, GMCH will get a robotic surgery unit.
Proposal for the establishment of three new medical colleges in Sivasagar, Karimganj, and Goalpara, as well as a super-specialty hospital at IIT Guwahati. Medical colleges will be built in Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Golaghat, and Tamulpur this year.
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