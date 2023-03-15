Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog announced that the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented on March 16.

The Assam Legislative Assembly will hear the budget.

Neog told that the budget addresses socioeconomic issues in the state and has little positive news for women.

"Last year, attempts were made to meet the promises stated in the nine-month budget," she added to the previous year's budget. In this way, we had been pretty effective."

Also Read: Assam government to provide 40,000 jobs to unemployed youths by May 2023

Ajanta Neog has previously stated that the administration will make 40,000 new posts between May 10 and May 20.

The finance minister made the statement earlier on March 15 in the day during the ongoing budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

In the last one and a half years, the Assam state government has been able to provide jobs to more than 40,000 unemployed youths.

Earlier on February 22, attending an appointment letter distribution programme of the Fishery & Veterinary Department at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra, Panjabari, Assam CM said that the state government is committed to fulfilling the 1 lakh job promise to unemployed youths.

Addressing the media, cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "The polytechnic students under diploma courses in Engineering in Assam which be awarded a recognition from the State Council of Technical Education, Assam at par with Higher Secondary."