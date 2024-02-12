Assam Budget 2024-25: Key Announcements from Ajanta Neog Budget Speech, All You Need to Know

The Assam Budget 2024-25 was tabled today by state finance minister Ajanta Neog at the floor of the Assam Assembly.

Taking to social media, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam Budget 2024-2025 draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand vision of transforming India into a Viksit Bharat during Amrit Kaal. He further stated that the budget will help to take Assam amongst the top five states in the country.



Here are prominent takeaways in Budget 2024-25:



1. This Budget has provided a realistic roadmap for sustainable growth with creation of employment opportunities. Our economic growth is consistently exceeding the national GDP growth rate. Our per capita income has more than doubled since people voted for the Double Engine Government in the year 2016.



2. Assam has taken Capital Expenditure to a new historical level and we are likely to cross Rs 20,000 crore figure in 2024-25, compared to 16,000 cr in 2022-23. Our State has successfully dovetailed all schemes and programs, including Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment to enhance this pace of Capex in all segments, primarily Connectivity, Tourism, Education, etc.



3. Budget 2024 places requisite focus upon creation of employment opportunities. After achieving goal of 1 lakh plus Jobs, this year, our government has laid emphasis on strengthening entrepreneurship in the State. There will be additional support in form of Subsidy and grant to SHG members for taking up income generating activities.



4. We have been continuously supporting Mahila Sabalikaran through expanding coverage of Orunodoi upto 30 lakh, providing more relief to micro credit borrowers, financially support to Nijut Moina and 39 lakh women entrepreneurs.



5. With launch of Asom Mala 2.o and taking up many iconic projects, big push to infrastructure has been given. This will have multiplier effects, helping common citizens of the State.



6. Green Growth is an essential pillar of Budget 2024. Under this we will plant 3 crore saplings, introduce electric buses and set up over 1000 MW of renewable energy plants and roof top solar plants.



7. Budget 2024 places a special emphasis on the well-being of the Tea Garden community through greater investment in schools, 3 % reservation in government jobs and paying their arrear electricity dues.



8. Celebrating our rich cultural heritage has been an underlying theme in the Budget. The construction of the Maa Kamakhya Corridor, Preserving land in and around our Satras, taking pilgrimage to Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, incentivising Bhaona and Raas Lila find prominence in our quest for cultural identity.

9. Rs 200 crore allocated to integrate wetlands with Brahmaputra, aiming for a flood-free Assam. AS per NESAC, 271 wetlands/lakes are suitable for floodwater diversions.

10. Under Punya Tirtha Yojana, a total of 25000 devotees will be sent to Ram Mandir under budgetary provision of Rs 25 crore.

11. The third Assam Bhawan would be constructed in the Dwarka area of New Delhi, with amenities like marriage hall and Namghar, etc with an area of 4000 sq m.

12. 5 per cent weightage to be introduced for candidates from non-government employee families in recruitment.

13. Fancy Bazar wholesale market to be shifted to the outskirts of Guwahati.

14. All new buildings (private and public) to be constructed across Assam will have to install roof- top solar facility.

15. A museum will be established for the former Chief Ministers of the State to capture the essence of leadership, challenges, and triumphs of each Chief Minister who has played a pivotal role in shaping the state.

16. Steps will be taken to develop 10 model climate resilient villages this year. This comes after post- graduate students selected for Chief Minister's Climate Resilient Village Fellowship Programme provided village-specific climate action plans for 100 villages.

17. Assam medical colleges to implement Village and Community Outreach Programme for the MBBS students to learn communication skills along with the various cultural factors affecting community health.

18. To boost the cinema industry of our state, ₹50 lakh has been proposed to be invested as share capital/ grant/soft loan for each new cinema hall.

19. Grants proposed to set up 50 new cinema halls

20. Rs 25 crore has been allocated for this.

21. A record-level Bohag Bihu event will be organised in New Delhi.

22. Rs 100 crore allotted for the development of Sukapha Samannay Kshetra over the next three years.

23. Shaheed Kanaklata Baruah's home will be converted into a museum. ₹5 crore have been allocated for this project.

26. Bhaona committees to receive a one time grant of ₹25000 each.

27. An additional amount of ₹5000 will be provided to each Bhaona Committees who will perform Ram Bijoy Ankiya Naat. Prabhu Ramchandra was accepted by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva as the incarnation of the Supreme Brahma. It is certainly significant that Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva wrote the Ram Bijoy Ankiya Naat as his swan sang before his Mahaprayana.

28. Government shall support tea garden families by paying the arrear electricity dues of tea garden worker families living in the lines continuing our commitment to this effort. ₹75 crore have been proposed for this.

29. A suitable legislation will be introduced to ensure that the land surrounding the locations - Barpeta, Majuli, Batadrava and Narayanpur, is transferred only to indigenous persons/institutions.

30. In order to encourage big-screen Assamese cinema, we intend to provide grant of ₹10 lakh to full-fledged Assamese cinemas.

31. A jury of eminent persons would scrutinise the nominations and submit their recommendations.

32. Artists and technicians of Assamese cinema and mobile theatre will be brought under Atal Pension Yojana. The Government will be paying 50% of their contribution for 5 years.