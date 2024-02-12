In a move to empower girls and enhancing educational opportunities, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog announced the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina (MMNM) scheme during her speech at the Assam Budget 2024. Inspired by the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, the MMNM initiative seeks to support the education of one million girls across the state.

"Empowering our girl children is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic investment in the future of Assam," stated Neog during her speech, highlighting the government's commitment to eradicating child marriages and promoting higher education among girls.

Under the MMNM scheme, financial grants will be provided as admission incentives to girls pursuing higher secondary, graduation, and post-graduation studies in government educational institutions. Aiming to incentivize education and deter early marriages, eligible girls will receive grants of Rs. 10,000 upon joining Class 11, Rs. 12,500 upon entering the first year of graduation, and Rs. 15,000 upon enrollment in postgraduate courses.

Neog also stated the government's focus on digital governance and efficient utilization of resources. The introduction of the Digital Infrastructure for Direct Benefit Transfer Schemes (DIDS) module marks a significant step towards enhancing transparency and streamlining the implementation of welfare programs. By leveraging technology, the state aims to eliminate duplicate beneficiaries, reduce administrative costs, and expedite the disbursement of benefits.

Furthermore, Neog highlighted the procurement reforms and the state's successful utilization of schemes such as the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) and Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). These initiatives have not only boosted capital expenditure but also facilitated the timely execution of infrastructure projects, driving socio-economic development across Assam.

"With total projects worth Rs. 58,064 crore, Assam stands as one of the biggest beneficiaries of External Aided Projects (EAPs), reflecting our commitment to catalyzing growth and fostering inclusive development," Neog said.