Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, while presenting the state budget, announced several key welfare measures aimed at benefiting government employees, farmers, and tea garden workers.

Pension Reform: OPS Benefits Under NPS

In a significant move, the state government will extend benefits of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) for eligible employees, impacting around 2.8 lakh government employees.

Relief for Ration Card Holders

Starting October, every ration card holder in Assam will receive 1 kg of lentils, 1 kg of sugar, and 1 kg of salt as part of state assistance. To facilitate this, ₹370 crore has been allocated as commissions for fair price shops.

Support for Tea Garden Workers

Acknowledging the contribution of Assam’s tea garden workers, the government will provide a one-time financial assistance of ₹5,000 to 6.8 lakh tea garden workers, both casual and permanent. A total of ₹342 crore has been allocated for this initiative.



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Insurance for Contractual & PSU Employees

To ensure financial security, all contractual employees and public sector employees receiving salaries through commercial banks will now be covered under a zero-cost accident and death insurance scheme.

Encouraging Education & Literature

One promising young writer making significant contributions to creative science and education will receive a one-time financial assistance of ₹25,000.

Citizens are encouraged to gift books on birthdays and weddings to promote a reading culture.

Government employees will receive ₹1,000 to purchase books.

Financial Aid for Farmers

To support Assam’s farmers and enhance agricultural productivity, the government has proposed direct financial assistance for key crops:

₹250 per quintal for paddy

₹250 per quintal for maize

₹500 per quintal for mustard

Dibrugarh to Become Assam’s Second Capital

In a landmark decision, the Assam government has allocated ₹200 crore for the construction of a new Assembly building and MLA hostel in Dibrugarh, officially marking its status as the second capital of Assam.

These budgetary provisions aim to strengthen the socio-economic fabric of Assam while providing crucial support to employees, farmers, and marginalized communities.