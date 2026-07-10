Assam budget 2026-27 focuses on infrastructure, welfare and employment; Rs 10,000 crore push for development

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on July 10 presented the 2026-27 State Budget in the Legislative Assembly, unveiling a wide-ranging development roadmap focused on infrastructure expansion, welfare initiatives, agriculture, education and employment generation.

Presenting what he described as a forward-looking budget for the next five years, Baruah proposed an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for infrastructure development, including Rs 4,954 crore for the ambitious Guwahati Ring Road Project.

The budget earmarks Rs 6,000 crore for various welfare schemes, with the government aiming to benefit 35,000 women during the current financial year. Under the Divyang Vahan Scheme, the government plans to cover 3.75 lakh persons with disabilities.

The Finance Minister announced a proposal to provide Rs 15,000 as financial assistance to pregnant women in tea garden areas, while continuing monthly financial support of Rs 2,500 for 48,366 graduate students pursuing higher education.

The government also proposed to continue the Chief Minister's Agricultural Equipment Scheme, under which small and marginal farmers will receive assistance of Rs 11,000. Additionally, farmers will be given an extra Rs 200 per quintal for paddy and wheat above the Minimum Support Price (MSP), while mustard growers will receive an additional Rs 300 per quintal.

From August 2026, 621 Udasin Bhakats will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,500, the minister announced.

Baruah further stated that applications for the Mukhyamantri Nijut Moina Scheme will open in August, with beneficiaries set to receive assistance from October. He added that more than 5.3 lakh students are expected to benefit from the scheme this year.

Calling Orunodoi the state's largest direct financial assistance programme, the minister also highlighted continued support under the Jibon Prerana Scheme.

On employment, Baruah announced that the government has set a target of providing more than two lakh jobs over the next five years, for which a dedicated task force has already been constituted.

He also stated that any government employee found guilty of practising polygamy would face dismissal from service.

Highlighting Assam's improving economic indicators, the Finance Minister said the state's per capita income has risen to Rs 1,85,429, while the government aims to increase the contribution of own-source revenue to 50 per cent. He added that capital expenditure has increased to Rs 26,531 crore during 2025-26, reflecting the government's focus on long-term infrastructure-led growth.