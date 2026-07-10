Assam Budget 2026-27 to be tabled today; first budget of Himanta govt's second term

The Assam Government will present the 2026-27 State Budget in the Legislative Assembly on July 10, marking the first budget of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government after it returned to power for a second consecutive term.

State Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah is scheduled to table the budget in the Assembly at 11:45 am.

The budget is expected to outline the government's fiscal priorities, development agenda and key policy initiatives for the current financial year.

It will also be closely watched for announcements related to infrastructure, welfare schemes, education, healthcare, agriculture, employment and industrial growth.

As the first budget of the BJP-led government's second term, it is expected to set the direction for the state's development roadmap over the coming years.