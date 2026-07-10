Assam Budget 2026 announces Rs 1,750 crore for universities, aid for 27 autonomous colleges

The Assam government on July 10 announced a major investment in higher education, proposing Rs 1,750 crore to strengthen universities across the state, while extending financial support to autonomous colleges, expanding the Guru Dakshina scheme, and continuing the provincialisation of eligible venture colleges.

Presenting the Assam Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the government aims to build a stronger, regionally balanced and future-ready higher education ecosystem.

Under the proposal, Rs 100 crore each will be provided in a phased manner to Sibsagar University, Jagannath Barooah University, Nagaon University, North Lakhimpur University, Kokrajhar University, Bongaigaon University and Gurucharan University to strengthen infrastructure.

The government has also proposed Rs 50 crore each for Madhabdev University, Bhattadev University, Rabindranath Tagore University, Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, Assam Women's University, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, and Majuli University of Culture.

The Finance Minister further announced Rs 100 crore for Gauhati University this year, while noting that Dibrugarh University has already received an equivalent allocation.

Baruah said the Majuli University of Culture would be expanded beyond its cultural focus by introducing Science and Arts disciplines, broadening its academic offerings.

The minister also informed the Assembly that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted autonomous status to 27 colleges in Assam. To support their academic and institutional development, the government will provide Rs 2 crore to each autonomous college in two equal instalments.

On teacher welfare, Baruah said more than 15,000 teachers from Lower Primary, Upper Primary, High Schools, Higher Secondary Schools and Degree Colleges have applied under the Guru Dakshina scheme. The Education Department will scrutinise the applications and determine the financial assistance to be extended.

He further said around 8,000 applications have been received for the provincialisation of venture educational institutions, and the government will continue the process of provincialising eligible venture colleges.

The Finance Minister also announced that the government would amend The Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-organisation of Educational Institutions) Act to revise the cut-off date for provincialisation, thereby expanding the eligibility criteria for teachers and tutors.