Assam Budget 2026 launches Mission Senehjori to transform muga silk waste into high-value spun yarn

The Assam Government has announced a major initiative under the Assam Budget 2026 to strengthen the state’s iconic Muga silk ecosystem through Mission Senehjori, aimed at converting silk waste into high-value spun yarn and creating new employment opportunities.

According to the announcement shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X, nearly 40 per cent of Muga silk cocoons currently become waste and remain unusable. Mission Senehjori seeks to address this challenge by efficiently utilising silk waste and transforming it into commercially valuable spun yarn.

The initiative will focus on building the necessary infrastructure to process silk waste, thereby reducing wastage and enhancing the economic value of Assam’s traditional Muga silk industry. The government expects the mission to generate new livelihood opportunities while preserving and promoting Muga silk, which is considered one of Assam’s most prized cultural and economic assets.

“The iconic Muga silk is Assam’s pride, yet nearly 40 per cent of its cocoons go to waste. Building on Mission Senehjori, the Assam Budget 2026 invests in infrastructure that will transform silk waste into high-value spun yarn, creating jobs while strengthening Assam’s Muga ecosystem,” the Chief Minister stated.