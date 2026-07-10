Assam budget proposes welfare benefits bar, government job dismissal for those practising polygamy



The Assam government has proposed to make men practising polygamy ineligible for benefits under state-run welfare schemes, while government employees found guilty of the practice could face dismissal from service.

Presenting the 2026–27 State Budget on July 10, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the proposal is aimed at promoting women's empowerment, gender justice, and strengthening integrity in the implementation of welfare schemes.

Addressing the Assembly, Baruah said any male practising polygamy would not be eligible to avail benefits under government welfare programmes. He also proposed amending the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964, to provide for the dismissal of government servants found to have practised polygamy, in accordance with the law.

The Finance Minister further proposed that any person convicted under criminal law would be barred from receiving benefits under notified government welfare schemes, saying the move is intended to promote responsible citizenship and uphold moral values.

Baruah also announced that the state government will resume its basket of welfare schemes from August after the election-related pause. More than Rs 6,000 crore has been proposed for beneficiary-oriented welfare programmes, which will be delivered through the Digital Infrastructure for DBT Schemes (DIDS) using Aadhaar-based authentication.

The Finance Minister presented a Rs 2.85 lakh crore Budget for the 2026–27 financial year, proposing a four-fold increase in the tax exemption limit for small tea growers, a reduction in VAT on piped natural gas by nearly 10 percentage points, continuation of major welfare schemes introduced over the past five years, and a reduction of the state's budget deficit to Rs 419 crore.