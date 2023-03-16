Speaking to the media ahead of tabling the budget during the ongoing session of Assam Legislative Assembly, Ajanta Neog said that the government is pitching for overall welfare of the people with special emphasis being laid on self-employment.

The finance minister elucidated the sectors that were given more importance in this year’s budget. She said that special focus had been on the education sector and eradication of poverty.

Speaking further, Ajanta Neog mentioned that attention has been paid on the socio-economic aspects. “We have focused more on those living below the poverty line, while women empowerment will also be on the agenda of this budget,” she added.