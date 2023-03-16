Assam Budget Session 2023 Live Updates : Finance Minister Ajanta Neog presents Budget 2023-24
Nandita Borah | Updated: Mar 16, 2023 14:01 IST
Speaking to the media ahead of tabling the budget during the ongoing session of Assam Legislative Assembly, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said that the government is pitching for overall welfare of the people with special emphasis being laid on self-employment.
Speaking to the media ahead of tabling the budget during the ongoing session of Assam Legislative Assembly, Ajanta Neog said that the government is pitching for overall welfare of the people with special emphasis being laid on self-employment.
The finance minister elucidated the sectors that were given more importance in this year’s budget. She said that special focus had been on the education sector and eradication of poverty.
Speaking further, Ajanta Neog mentioned that attention has been paid on the socio-economic aspects. “We have focused more on those living below the poverty line, while women empowerment will also be on the agenda of this budget,” she added.
Assam Budget Session 2023 Live : No agriculture income tax needed till 3 years, says Neog
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In a major relief for the farmers, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog on March 16 stated that farmers will not be required to pay agriculture income tax upto 3 years
Assam Budget Session 2023 Live : Tea communities to get 3 per cent reservation in government jobs, says Neog
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Assam Budget Session 2023 Live: Border Haats to be set up along Assam-Bangladesh border, says Neog
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In order to strengthen cross-border ties, Assam government is mulling to set up border haats along Assam-Bangladesh border in Karimganj and Dhubri, stated Ajanta Neog
Assam Budget Session 2023 Live : Cross border bus service from Guwahati to Dhaka via Shillong to resume, says Neog
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Assam Budget Session 2023 Live : Rs 200 crore earmarked for the installation of CCTVs, says Neog
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Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog while addressing the House in the ongoing Budget Session stated that the government tough against in its initiative to curb crime in the state and hence Rs 200 crore has been earmarked to for the installation of the CCTVs in the state, which will further aid in creating a safe environment for the public.
Assam Budget Session 2023 Live: Motor vehicle tax subvention of 2 per cent to citizens buying EVs, says Neog
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Pitching for green energy initiative, the state government of Assam has decided motor vehicle tax subvention of 2 per cent to citizens buying electronic vehicles, said finance minister Ajanta Neog
Assam Budget Session 2023 Live: 9 new B.Sc. Nursing Colleges to be set up in medical colleges, says Neog
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Assam Budget Session 2023 Live : 1000 new ambulances will be provided to the hospitals in the state, says Neog
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Assam Budget Session Live Updates : 500 high schools to be upgraded at a cost of Rs 2500 crore, says Neog
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Speaking on the lines of developing schools and colleges, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog said on March 16 that around 500 high schools will be upgraded at a stipulated budget of Rs 2500 crore with Rs 5 crore fixed for each of the schools.
Assam Budget Session Live Updates: Rs 404.94 crore earmarked for issuance of new ration cards, says Neog
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Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on March 16 said that the government is working for all round welfare of the people and hence decided to allocate Rs 404.94 crore for issuance of new ration cards.
Assam Budget Session 2023 Live Updates : State government to eliminate child marriages by 2026, says Neog
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Taking a tough stand against the social malaise of child marriage, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog while addressing the Budget Session at the State Legislative Assembly said that child marriages will be eliminated from the state by 2026. Additionally, the government has earmarked Rs 200 crore to eradicate child marriages from the state.
Assam Budget Session 2023 Live Updates : Government mulling to open 4 new polytechnic colleges, says Neog
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Speaking at the ongoing Budget Session in the State Legislative Assembly, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said that the government is mulling to give a major push to the education sector. The government is mulling to open four new polytechnic colleges in the state along with one time financial aid to micro industries, said Neog
Assam Budget Session 2023 Live Updates: Rs 1,400 per month to women beneficiaries under Orunodoi scheme, says Neog
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Assam Budget Session 2023 Live : Rs 1,000 crore sanctioned for self help scheme, says Neog
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Assam Budget Session 2023 Live : Rs 770 crore allocated for water transport development, says Ajanta Neog
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Assam Budget Session 2023 Live Updates : Tablets to be provided for students passing class 9 exams, says Neog
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Assam Budget Session 2023 Live: New engineering colleges to be set up in Nalbari, Nagaon and Udalguri, says Ajanta Neog
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Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog stated on March 16 that new engineering colleges will be set up in Nalbari, Nagaon and Udalguri district.
Assam Budget Session 2023 Live: 119 Adarsh Vidyalayas to be set up
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Assam Government is mulling to set up 100 Adarsh Vidyalayas (Model Schools) in tea garden areas of the state, stated finance minister Ajanta Neog
Assam Budget Session 2023 Live Updates: 17 lakh families benefitted from Orunodoi Scheme
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Assam Budget Session 2023 Live: 5 new medical colleges to be set up
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