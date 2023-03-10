The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly commenced on March 10 at Dispur in Guwahati and it will continue till the 5th of April and there will be 14 sittings.

The session will start with the address of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and it will be Governor Kataria’s first address to the state Assembly after assuming charge.

Later, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will table the state budget for 2023-24 on March 16 and the session will last 14 working days.

In the wake of the Budget session, security has been beefed up in and around Dispur.

After the address by the Governor, the government will introduce a few bills, including the Assam Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Bill, 2023, and the Assam Science and Technology University (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary called a meeting of the MLAs of all parties today and sought their cooperation during the session.

