Assam budget session from July 6; full budget to be presented on July 10

The first full budget of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in its second consecutive term will be presented in the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 10, according to the provisional business schedule released by the Assembly Secretariat.

Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah will table the Annual Financial Statement containing the Budget Estimates for the financial year 2026-27.

The Assembly's budget session will commence on July 6 and continue until July 31, with a total of 16 sittings scheduled.

Earlier this year, ahead of the Assembly elections, then Finance Minister Ajanta Neog had presented a vote-on-account budget on February 17, proposing an interim outlay of Rs 62,294.78 crore to meet routine government expenditure until the full budget could be presented.

The full budget follows the NDA's emphatic victory in the recent Assembly elections, where the alliance secured 102 seats in the 126-member House. The BJP won 82 seats, achieving its first-ever single-party majority in Assam, while its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), secured 10 seats each.

The Congress emerged as the principal opposition with 19 seats, followed by Raijor Dal (2), AIUDF (2) and the Trinamool Congress (1).