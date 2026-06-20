Assam budget session from July 6; state budget to be tabled on July 10

The Budget Session of the Sixteenth Assam Legislative Assembly will be held from July 6 to July 31, 2026, with the state budget for the financial year 2026-27 scheduled to be presented on July 10.

According to the provisional calendar released by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the session will commence on July 6 with routine legislative business, including obituary references, presentation of reports, introduction of government bills and discussions on supplementary demands for grants.

The presentation of the Annual Financial Statement on July 10 will be the highlight of the session, as the government unveils its fiscal roadmap and development priorities for the coming year. This will be followed by a three-day general discussion on the budget from July 13 to July 15, during which legislators will debate key policy initiatives, expenditure proposals and developmental programmes.

The Assembly will then adjourn for a recess from July 16 to July 21 to allow Departmentally Related Standing Committees (DRSCs) to examine various demands for grants.

The House will reconvene on July 22 for discussions and voting on departmental demands for grants. On July 23, members will take up voting on the remaining demands and consider the passage of the Assam Appropriation Bill, 2026, which authorises government expenditure for the financial year.

The remaining days of the session will be devoted to government legislative business, private members’ resolutions and bills, along with discussions on matters of public importance.

With several crucial financial and legislative issues on the agenda, the upcoming Budget Session is expected to play a significant role in shaping Assam's economic priorities, governance strategy and development trajectory for the year ahead.