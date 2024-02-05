Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's inaugural address during the opening day of the Budget Session on faced a tumultuous interruption as opposition members staged a walkout, forcing the Governor to cut his speech short at just one minute and 20 seconds.

The disruption occurred amidst heightened anticipation as the Assam Legislative Assembly kicked off its Budget Session today, February 5, scheduled to run until February 28. The session is expected to be a crucial platform for discussions and policy announcements, particularly with the impending presentation of the state budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 by Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on February 12.

The abrupt end to Governor Kataria's speech marked an unusual start to the proceedings, with the opposition's protests overshadowing the customary formalities. The contentious atmosphere in the assembly indicated a deep-seated disagreement.

Security measures within the assembly premises had been tightened ahead of the session in anticipation of potential disruptions. Despite these precautions, the intensity of the opposition's objection surprised many attendees.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously announced the introduction of the Assam Polygamy Ban Bill in the current assembly session, adding a layer of controversy to the already charged political environment. Additionally, the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024, is set to be presented, along with a slew of new and amendment bills during the Budget Session.