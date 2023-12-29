The Assam Legislative Assembly is set to kick off its budget session in the first week of February next year, according to Deputy Speaker Numal Momin. Anticipated to be a pivotal event, the upcoming session is expected to witness the introduction of several crucial bills, with a particular focus on the contentious issue of polygamy.

"We are going to start the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly from the last part of the first week of February. Lots of bills will come up there, and questions from various legislators will be addressed. There will be discussions regarding those matters brought up in the upcoming assembly session. This is an important session," expressed Deputy Speaker Numal Momin, highlighting the significance of the impending legislative gathering.

Preparations are already underway to ensure the smooth functioning of the session, though specific details are yet to be finalized, as stated by Momin. The assembly is gearing up for comprehensive discussions on a myriad of issues affecting the state, reflecting the diverse concerns of its residents.

Adding to the anticipation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated that a bill aimed at banning polygamy within the state will be presented during the February session. Polygamy, a practice observed in certain communities allowing individuals to have multiple spouses, has been a subject of debate and scrutiny.