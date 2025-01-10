The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will commence on February 17, with its inaugural day held at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Legislative Chamber in Kokrajhar. This marks a significant departure from the usual venue in Dispur, as per a notification issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The session will begin at noon, summoned by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India. The remaining days of the session will take place at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur, the state capital.

Governor Acharya has been actively reviewing developmental activities across Assam. On his recent visit to Tinsukia, he held discussions with district officials, focusing on the progress of welfare projects across departments, including health, education, and agriculture. He also assessed the implementation of MGNREGA and PMAY-G schemes.

Earlier, on January 6, the Governor launched three state-level initiatives—‘Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta Yojana,’ ‘Kartavya se Vikas Yojana,’ and ‘Amrit Sarovar - Sadbhavna Sangat Protsahan Yojana.’ These schemes aim to promote gratitude towards armed forces personnel, enhance community welfare, and encourage environmental conservation.