Assam budget session to begin on July 6, governor summons assembly

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has summoned the Budget Session of the Sixteenth Assam Legislative Assembly to convene on July 6, 2026.

According to an official notification issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the session will commence at 9:30 am on Monday, July 6, in the Assembly Chamber at Dispur.

The notification stated that the Governor issued the order on June 10 in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam, hereby summon the Budget Session of the Sixteenth Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9.30 A.M. on Monday, the 6th July, 2026 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur," the order stated.

The notification was issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat and signed by Rajib Bhattacharyya, Secretary-in-Charge of the Assembly.

The upcoming Budget Session is expected to witness discussions on the state's financial proposals, government policies and other legislative business.