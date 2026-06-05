Assam budget session to begin on July 6, scheme benefits from August: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam Legislative Assembly's budget session will commence on July 6 and continue for 21 days, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on June 5, following the first cabinet meeting of his expanded ministry.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Sarma said beneficiaries of government development schemes would start receiving assistance from August 1, after the full state budget is passed during the session.

He said the state government could only secure a vote-on-account earlier this year because of the assembly elections, which delayed the passage of the full budget and, consequently, the release of benefits under various schemes.

“The budget session will be for 21 days, and it will be from July 6, as a month is required to summon the House,” Sarma said.

The chief minister also said portfolios for the newly inducted ministers would be finalised within a week.

“I will announce it within seven days after carefully examining all factors,” he said.

However, the list of guardian ministers for the state's districts will be released on Saturday. “The list of guardian ministers will, however, be announced tomorrow so that they can get down to work immediately,” Sarma added.

Guardian ministers are tasked with overseeing development activities in designated districts.

The meeting marked the first cabinet sitting of the 16-member ministry after 12 ministers were sworn in on Friday. Four ministers had earlier taken the oath on May 12.

Sarma is leading the NDA government for a second consecutive term after the alliance secured a record 102 seats in the recent Assam Assembly elections.