Assam budget to outline government's five-year economic vision: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 5 said the state budget to be presented later this week will serve as a roadmap for the government's economic vision over the next five years, with a strong focus on delivering the commitments made in its election manifesto.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting, Sarma said the budget, scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on July 10, will reflect the government's long-term development strategy.

"The budget will reflect the five-year plan, based on our election manifesto. It will be our government's economic vision for the next five years," the chief minister said.

Sarma said the government's priorities will include agriculture, industrial growth, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), self-help groups, employment generation and renewable energy, with the budget expected to lay out initiatives aimed at accelerating economic development across these sectors.

The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on Monday.

Commenting on reports of opposition parties attempting to forge a united front, Sarma said the ruling alliance would remain focused on governance rather than political contestation.

"Election results have given us 102 seats. Our task now is to work for the people. For the first two years, development work will be our focus. From around 2028 perhaps, we can get back to politics," he said.

Expressing confidence in the BJP's political position in the state, Sarma added, "BJP cannot be shaken in Assam for the next 25 years, such strong foundations have been laid."