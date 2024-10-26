Assam is set to become a key player in the semiconductor industry with the upcoming Tata Semiconductor Facility. This development aims to create a strong semiconductor ecosystem in the region. Today, the North-East Chapter of the VLSI Society of India (VSI) was inaugurated by Dr. Ravi Kota, the Chief Secretary of Assam.

The VLSI Society of India has been promoting semiconductor development for over 40 years. It focuses on developing talent, research, and skills by working closely with academic institutions, industries, and government bodies. The new chapter will help build a semiconductor community in the Northeast, encouraging knowledge sharing and cooperation among everyone involved.

The growth of the semiconductor sector is essential for India’s goal to become a global leader in technology. With the Tata facility, Assam aims to boost local manufacturing capabilities. The support from organizations like VSI will be vital for training and nurturing talent in the area.

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