Assam Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha has been appointed as the the Additional Secretary Director General (Acquisition) in the Defence Ministry.

The senior IAS officer was given his new appointment by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Prior to this, Sinha was serving as the Principal Secretary to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sinha is a 1994 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. His appointment comes as part of a major reshuffle by the Centre in several key central government positions.

Prior to being the Assam CM's Principal Secretary, Sinha was posted as the principal secretary in the health and family welfare department in the state.

